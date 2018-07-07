Advertising
How day six at Wimbledon unfolded as Simona Halep became latest seed to fall
There is only one top-10 seed left in the women’s draw.
The first week of action at Wimbledon is over, and if the second is anywhere near as dramatic then the tournament is in store for a remarkable finale.
Here, Press Association Sport examines an eventful day six of Wimbledon.
Post of the day
She was at a polo match last Saturday but even Serena Williams is being touched by World Cup fever. Her ‘three lions’ tweet came as England’s quarter-final against Sweden got under way, and on a day when she had no match to play. The seven-time champion surely spent the afternoon cheering on Gareth Southgate’s men.
Shot of the day
The shot in isolation was terrific, but put it into the context in which it arrived and its magnitude grows enormously. This was Simona Halep’s chance to beat Hsieh Su-wei, but the underdog fired down a shot that told the world number one it was not to be her day.
Advertising
Match of the day
Karen Khachanov will face Novak Djokovic in the last 16 on Monday, and that would surprise anyone who left Khachanov’s match against young American Frances Tiafoe midway through. Tiafoe took the opening two sets and looked good for the win, but back came the Russian to register a 4-6 4-6 7-6 (7/3) 6-2 6-1 success.
A good day for…
Advertising
Hsieh Su-wei had one of those days at Wimbledon, the type a player dreams of having just once in a career. Some are lucky enough to win regularly on the big stages, but Hsieh is not among them, so to stand up to world number one Simona Halep and knock her out of the draw made it an unforgettable, super Saturday for the 32-year-old.
A bad day for…
If it was a day to savour for Hsieh, it was one of profound regret for Halep. She became the ninth top-10 seed to exit the women’s singles in the first week, and was only cheered up by a video of her young niece shouting her support.
Quote of the day
“If I am in the final, I prefer to face an easier opponent. I am not stupid.” – Rafael Nadal on being asked if he would like to meet Roger Federer in the final.
Stat of the day
Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is the highest-ranked player left in Wimbledon’s women’s singles, and is through to the fourth round for the first time. She did not play on Saturday but would have seen Halep bow out, leaving Pliskova as the last member of the top 10 still standing. The players seeded 11 to 14 are all through to the last 16 though, along with a certain world number 181 – Serena Williams.
What happens on Sunday
Middle Sunday is a day of rest at Wimbledon. A little TLC for the sun-drenched courts, a good practice session for the players, and not a lot else happens as the tournament prepares for ‘Manic Monday’ when all last-16 matches in the men’s and women’s draws take place.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.