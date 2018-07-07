England ‘buzzing’ after booking semi-final place, says captain Kane

Harry Kane says England are “buzzing” after booking their place in a World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years.

The Three Lions followed their gritty display against Colombia with a comfortable 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden thanks to headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli either side of half-time.

“So much preparation went into it and I thought we were fantastic today,” the England captain said on BBC One.

Great to spend some time with our fans after the game. Some of the videos from Russia and back home have been amazing. ?? #ThreeLions #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sOrwXBKcsH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 7, 2018

“It was a difficult game, Sweden made it tough – long balls, different to what we have faced so far.

“We were brilliant at set-pieces, crosses into the box and we are buzzing.”

However Kane, who leads the race for the 2018 Golden Boot with six goals, is staying grounded despite the growing belief both inside and outside of the squad.

“We know there is still a big game ahead with the semi-final, but we are feeling good and confident,” the 24-year-old added.

“We just have to go again, keep doing what we are doing and make the country proud.”