Early wake-up call for Sweden ahead of crunch World Cup clash

England’s World Cup quarter-final opponents Sweden had a surprise early wake-up call when a fire alarm went off at their luxury hotel early in the morning.

Hours before the Scandinavian side faced their biggest game since 1994, they were forced to evacuate their rooms at the five-star Lotte Hotel, in central Samara, at around 8am.

One England fan, who is staying at the hotel and asked not to be named, said he saw the players standing outside the along with football fans.

Hull’s Sebastian Larsson was among the Sweden players who were woken by a fire alarm (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Swedish stars, including midfielder Seb Larsson, were said to be looking tired in the lobby after the false alarm.

England fan Terry Comitti, from Romford, Essex, told the Daily Mail: “They were not happy and that wouldn’t be a surprise when they were supposed to be getting their beauty sleep before what is probably the biggest game of their lives.”

Hours after the incident, a member of hotel staff, who did not want to be named, said: “Everything is OK, the guests are safely in their rooms or the lobby.”