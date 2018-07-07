Menu

Advertising

Early wake-up call for Sweden ahead of crunch World Cup clash

UK & international sports | Published:

England’s opponents had to evacuate their hotel after a fire alarm.

Sweden's players were woken early

England’s World Cup quarter-final opponents Sweden had a surprise early wake-up call when a fire alarm went off at their luxury hotel early in the morning.

Hours before the Scandinavian side faced their biggest game since 1994, they were forced to evacuate their rooms at the five-star Lotte Hotel, in central Samara, at around 8am.

One England fan, who is staying at the hotel and asked not to be named, said he saw the players standing outside the along with football fans.

Sweden v Wales – International Friendly – Friends Arena
Hull’s Sebastian Larsson was among the Sweden players who were woken by a fire alarm (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Swedish stars, including midfielder Seb Larsson, were said to be looking tired in the lobby after the false alarm.

England fan Terry Comitti, from Romford, Essex, told the Daily Mail: “They were not happy and that wouldn’t be a surprise when they were supposed to be getting their beauty sleep before what is probably the biggest game of their lives.”

Hours after the incident, a member of hotel staff, who did not want to be named, said: “Everything is OK, the guests are safely in their rooms or the lobby.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News