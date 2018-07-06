What to look out for on day six at Wimbledon

Wimbledon faced the task of ensuring the focus would be largely on tennis on Saturday at the All England Club.

However, England’s World Cup match against Sweden is bound to be on the mind of many fans heading to the championships, where tennis comes home year after year.

Here is a look at the key talking points for Saturday.

Everyone seems to know the score

David Beckham is a frequent visitor to Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Just how will England’s big World Cup match impact upon Saturday at Wimbledon? Tournament organisers have refused to budge on their policy of keeping football off the televisions inside the grounds, including the giant screen by Henman Hill and in hospitality areas reserved for Royal Box guests. But inevitably many tennis fans have a wider interest in sport and will want to watch at least some of the football. Expect many to be peering at smart phones and tablets while the tennis carries on around them, and any goals in Samara are bound to cause a reaction in south-west London. Now, if England could just avoid scoring midway through critical rallies…

Lightning seeds?

Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro have both yet to drop a set, so the number two and number five seeds will both want to extend that rapid progress and secure tickets to the second week of the tournament. After a hard-fought win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in round two, fourth seed Alexander Zverev will hope to make brisk work of his clash with Ernests Gulbis.

We know that was then, but it could be again

Start as you mean to go on. The first point of the 2008 #Wimbledon final set the tone for the next four hours and 48 minutes of play… pic.twitter.com/SHaQsItYpz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

Ten years have passed since that great Rafael Nadal victory over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon showpiece, and incredibly the same pair might meet yet again for the title on finals weekend. Both men are now well into their thirties but the rivalry remains active, with their scrap for the world number one ranking remarkable at this stage in their careers. Federer has made sure of his place in the second week, so it falls to Nadal today to book a last-16 slot. He faces Australian rising star Alex De Minaur, a teenager who has never ventured this far in a grand slam before.

Nick a winner?

Nick Kyrgios has a point to make to a past Wimbledon champion (John Walton/PA)

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios has mocked former women’s champion Marion Bartoli for saying his work ethic “is just not good enough to win a grand slam”. Responding to Bartoli’s comments, which were made on BBC Radio 5 Live, Kyrgios tweeted, “Hahahahaha good perspective”, adding a crying with laughter emoji, before issuing a furious statement. There are no doubts over his natural ability so it falls to him to disprove Bartoli’s theory and prove he can be a major contender. Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori awaits him on Saturday.