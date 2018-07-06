Menu

Swedish FA fined more than £50,000 over unauthorised commercial branding

UK & international sports | Published:

The Swedes have been punished in the wake of their last 16 victory over Switzerland.

Sweden face England with a World Cup semi-final place at stake (Martin Meissner/AP)

The Swedish Football Association has been fined more than £50,000 after representatives wore unauthorised commercial branding during their World Cup last 16 victory over Switzerland.

The Swedes, who face England in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon, have been hit with a penalty of 70,000 Swiss Francs – around £53,342 – and a warning after an earlier request had gone unanswered.

A FIFA statement said: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Swedish Football Association with a fine of CHF 70,000 and a warning for breaching the Media and Marketing Regulations and the FIFA Equipment Regulations.

“FIFA had previously requested the Swedish Football Association to cease the activity that led to the sanction.

“In particular, members of the Swedish delegation displayed unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items during the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland.”

