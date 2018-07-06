Spotless round sees Simpson take lead after day one at Greenbrier

Webb Simpson hit a bogey-free round of 61 to take a one shot lead after the first round of the Greenbrier.

The American went out in 31 with three birdies, then hit a birdie-birdie-eagle on his way to a round of nine under.

South Korean Whee Kim is a shot behind at West Virginia, followed by Chilean Joaquin Niemann on seven under.

Opening-round 61 from @webbsimpson1! ??? It's the lowest round of his career on the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/ghMWP4INRj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2018

Simpson sliced in an 18-foot chip on the par-5 12th for eagle and told the PGA Tour website: “I’m feeling really good and confident.

“Putts are going in and so I feel really good about my game.”

Phil Mickelson using the ENTIRE cup for this birdie. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/e9lm6qEJVJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2018

American Kelly Kraft sits fourth on six under, while four Americans follow a shot behind and 15 a shot further back including Phil Mickelson.

Seamus Power of Ireland went round in an even 70 and is tied for 88th.