Roger Federer keeps rolling at Wimbledon and reveals shock over Marin Cilic exit

Roger Federer is disappointed he will not get a Wimbledon semi-final match-up with Marin Cilic.

Third seed Cilic could have met Federer in the last four but crashed out in the second round to Argentinian Guido Pella, in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

Federer is having no such problems and eased past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 7-5 6-2.

In his 200th Tour-level grass court match, @rogerfederer makes light work of progressing to the fourth round of #Wimbledon, beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/Yrk9OweKAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

“I’m disappointed for him because he’s a good guy,” Federer said of Cilic’s exit. “I really also expected him to go deep.

“I played Pella, as well, before in Stuttgart on the grass. I really favoured Marin in that match. But Pella did very well to fight back.

“It’s true, I favoured him in that section together with maybe (Milos) Raonic.”

With Cilic out, few would back against Federer winning a ninth title at the All England Club, especially on this form.

Advertising

Federer racing like ⬇️! Top seed ?? takes opener vs. Struff 6-3 for 2️⃣7️⃣th straight set at #Wimbledon.#ATP pic.twitter.com/Fdglt2RD27 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 6, 2018

If he is to get through to the final on Sunday week he will have to come through a half of the draw that contains big-servers John Isner, Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and Kevin Anderson.

And given Raonic was the last man to beat Federer at Wimbledon, that might provide hope to those players.

Monfils made it through to the fourth round for the first time after beating Sam Querrey.

Advertising

The mercurial Frenchman beat last year’s semi-finalist 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Centre Court.

He said: “I came here with more belief that I can do better than the last months because the last months I’ve been struggling a bit with my body, with also the way I was practising, as a human being also.

“Obviously it is a big change. I’m in the second week of Wimbledon.”

Monfils will tackle Anderson in the next round, and he enjoys a 5-0 winning record over the South African.

Anderson earlier became the first man through to the fourth round after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5.

.@JohnIsner advances to the fourth round at #Wimbledon for the first time. The ?? has yet to drop serve in the tournament. Read More ➡️ https://t.co/w3jFSHgLeL pic.twitter.com/7y2zssdize — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 6, 2018

Isner is in the fourth round after a routine 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Radu Albot.

The American won 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Court Three, serving 21 aces, to set up a last-16 meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek was a straight-sets winner against Thomas Fabbiano, triumphing 6-2 6-1 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino came through in five sets against Daniil Medvedev, winning 6-4 6-3 4-6 5-7 6-3 to set up a clash with Federer.

There was no comparable follow-up to Pella’s giant-killing as he was beaten in straight sets by world number 103 Mackenzie McDonald.

Making his #Wimbledon debut, Mackenzie McDonald advances to the fourth round with a brilliant 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(6) victory over Marin Cilic’s conquerer, Guido Pella pic.twitter.com/O7jGc077sK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

The American won 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8/6) and will face either Dennis Novak or Raonic, whose match will be finished on Saturday.

Alexander Zverev considered not returning to his second-round match against Taylor Fritz on Friday but set sickness aside to power through.

Bad light on Court One had caused play to be suspended late on Thursday, with fourth seed Zverev struggling and trailing the world number 68 by two sets to one.

Darkness descended at just the right time as the German came back to win 6-4 5-7 6-7 (0/7) 6-1 6-2, justifying his eventual decision to not withdraw.