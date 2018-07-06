Kyle Edmund told to seize the moment in Wimbledon clash with Novak Djokovic

Coach Fredrik Rosengren has urged Kyle Edmund to relish the chance to take on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The pair will clash in the third round on Centre Court in what is the biggest match of the championships so far. Edmund has achieved another milestone by reaching the last 32 at Wimbledon for the first time and is carrying British hopes in the singles.

He goes in as the higher-ranked player but clearly the underdog, with three-time champion Djokovic looking in ominous form having dropped just 12 games in his two matches so far.

Rosengren said: “To play one of the best guys ever in tennis on the most famous court on home soil, in my opinion it can’t be bigger than that.

“That is something he has to be very proud of. He has achieved so much so it’s great, but at the same time you have to find a balance of not being too excited, you go in and try to play to win.”

Edmund can at least draw on the memory of their last match at the Madrid Open in May, when he posted a first win in four meetings against Djokovic.

That came on clay, a surface that Edmund is a lot more comfortable on than grass, while Djokovic has taken several steps forward since then.

But Rosengren said: “Of course it helps. Every match when you beat the big players, you grow. Whatever happens tomorrow it’s a good thing for his improvement.

“It will help him next time he steps on the centre court anywhere in the world playing the big names. Everybody knows he has to play well. We will talk a little bit about the match but it’s more about the belief.”

Kyle Edmund’s coach Fredrik Rosengren has told his player to enjoy taking on Novak Djokovic (Nigel French/PA)

This is the fourth successive slam where Edmund finds himself both as the British number one in Andy Murray’s absence and the final British singles player standing.

The 23-year-old is experiencing the unique pressure of being the main hope at Wimbledon for the first time but appears utterly unfazed.

Rosengren said: “He is in unbelievably good shape mentally. We talk a lot about that, to enjoy it. Sometimes we all forget the joy of playing. This is so important. I said to Kyle, ‘I have the best profession in the world, I’m happy every day to get out of bed and work with you’.”

Edmund played only his second match on Centre Court on Thursday and claimed his first win, beating American qualifier Bradley Klahn in straight sets.

Edmund practises at the All England Club (Nigel French/PA)

He is beginning to feel very much at home on tennis’ biggest stages, with Edmund saying: “I think as you play more and more matches on courts like that, you feel a little bit more comfortable with it. You learn about yourself each time you go out there.

“It’s always an amazing experience, literally playing in the home of tennis. So many epic matches, countless legends playing on those courts. Just getting the opportunity to play on there is a massive privilege.

“You go from being a little kid dreaming of it, then when it becomes reality, sometimes it can be a bit surreal. At the end of the day, it’s my job. You have to believe in yourself. There’s a reason why you’re there.”

Novak Djokovic showed no signs of any knee problems during his practice session (Nigel French/PA)

The only concern for Djokovic in his second-round win over Horacio Zeballos was a tweaked left knee late on but he told Serbian media after practising on Friday that it was not a problem.

John McEnroe would be surprised to see Edmund come out on top, telling The Tennis Podcast: “He’s had a great year so far, he’s legitimate, people respect him in the locker room, so we’ll see what he’s got to offer.

“It would be highly unlikely he’s going to win this, unless Djokovic is hurt. I think he’s got too much experience and he’s going to expose his (Edmund’s) weaknesses.

“I don’t think Kyle likes moving forward, I think he’s going to pay for that against Djokovic, and also Djokovic gets a lot more balls back on the return. It seems like Kyle’s serving like Isner right now. His serve’s got better but it’s not that big.”