Justin Holbrook happy as St Helens see off Widnes without star names

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook was delighted with the way his side coped without key men Ben Barba and Tommy Makinson in the 36-6 victory over Widnes.

Full-back Barba and winger Makinson were both ruled out through injury, but that did not stop Saints maintaining their six-point lead at the top of Super League.

Adam Swift scored a hat-trick while Zeb Taia, Mark Percival, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Theo Fages also crossed to ensure Saints extended their winning streak to 11 matches.

Holbrook said: “The boys did a fantastic job – especially Adam Swift who got a hat-trick.

“We had to do some shuffling about tonight with injuries to Ben Barba and Tommy Makinson.

“We know Widnes are struggling but they are still competitive. Our defence was fantastic and we scored some good tries. Full credit to the players – they ripped in and got what they deserved.

“It was a really pleasing performance.”

Widnes threatened a brief comeback shortly after half-time when Danny Craven scored, but they remain five points adrift at the bottom of the table following a 13th straight defeat.

Advertising

Vikings interim coach Francis Cummins could not hide his disappointment at his side’s display.

He said: “I thought we played poorly right from the start.

“We cut a few corners and Saints have some great players that can roll you.

“We took a step forward last week (at Hull FC) but tonight was a step back.

“In the second half we started well by keeping things simple but then we started making basic errors.

“We have to play smarter and with more determination. I think we are getting better in some areas but are still a bit frail in others. We have got to keep going – we are not down and out.”