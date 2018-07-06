How day five at Wimbledon unfolded as Venus Williams bowed out

The Wimbledon king and queen reigned supreme while the women’s seeds continued to fall.

Here, Press Association Sport examines an eventful day five of Wimbledon.

Post of the day

Kiki Bertens celebrated her impressive win over Venus Williams by doing some recovery work. The Dutch player made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Shot of the day

Gael Monfils gave the perfect example of why you should never give points up as he chased down a ball from Sam Querrey and fired back an outrageous winner.

Match of the day

Some unsuspecting spectators who wandered on to Court 14 found themselves watching a classic in the men’s doubles as British pair Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie returned to finish their match with Marcelo Arevalo and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo. Clarke and Norrie went deep into a fifth-set decider, which ended up lasting for two hours and 23 minutes. Arevalo and Podlipnik-Castillo eventually won it to seal a 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 5-7 6-4 22-20 success.

A good day for…

“What are u talking about? I never freeze” 3rd round ☑️ 1 week✅ #blackpanther ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oCQOApcuOg — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) July 6, 2018

Frenchman Monfils opened up proceedings on Centre Court and beat Querrey in four sets to book his place in the fourth round for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he got the job done in time to get back to the locker room in time to see France beat Uruguay in the World Cup quarter-final.

A bad day for…

Madison Keys were knocked out by Evgeniya Rodina in the third round (John Walton/PA)

Madison Keys admitted she was guilty of looking too far ahead during her three-set defeat to Evgeniya Rodina, with a fourth-round date with Serena Williams on offer. She ended up losing and said: “I had no idea what my draw was and all of a sudden, it was like, ‘So if you win, then you play this person’. And I think that kept being in the back of my mind.”

Quote of the day

Back at it again ? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 6, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

“I don’t necessarily have to win another Wimbledon in my career, seeing as I won – was it six times? It was seven, OK. See, I don’t even remember.” – Serena Williams, who moved into the fourth round by beating Kristina Mladenovic, has had so much success at Wimbledon that she cannot remember exactly how much.

Stat of the day

Federer racing like ⬇️! Top seed ?? takes opener vs. Struff 6-3 for 2️⃣7️⃣th straight set at #Wimbledon.#ATP pic.twitter.com/Fdglt2RD27 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 6, 2018

Roger Federer’s dominance at Wimbledon shows no sign of waning. The first set of his 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff was his 27th in a row at the All England Club. By the time he was in the locker room his run stood at 29 and will probably be extended on Monday.

Saturday’s match of the day

Kyle Edmund takes on Novak Djokovic on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Kyle Edmund is the last Brit standing but he faces a monumental task if he is to keep home fires burning. Edmund, who is in the third round of Wimbledon for the first time, is up against three-time champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. The 23-year-old beat the Serbian last time they met, in Madrid, but Djokovic is looking close to his best again.

Saturday’s Centre Court order of play

Rafael Nadal will open proceedings on Centre Court on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Alex De Minaur v Rafael Nadal; Angelique Kerber v Naomi Osaka; Kyle Edmund v Novak Djokovic.

Saturday’s Court One order of play

Nick Kyrgios will entertain Court One on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Simona Halep v Su-Wei Hsieh; Ernests Gulbis v Alexander Zverev; Nick Kyrgios v Kei Nishikori.