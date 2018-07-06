Giggs, Keane, Duff, Scholes and Ferdinand sign up for Liam Miller tribute match

Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are among a host of former stars who will play in a tribute match for the late Liam Miller.

Roy Keane will lead a team of Manchester United old boys into battle with Martin O’Neill’s combined Celtic and Republic of Ireland side at Turner’s Cross, the home of Cork City, on Tuesday, September 25.

Proceeds from the match, and a gala dinner which will follow it, will be used to help Miller’s widow Clare and their three children, and Marymount Hospice, where he died.

The former Celtic, Manchester United and Ireland midfielder lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in February at the age of 36.