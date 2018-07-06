Froome’s Salbutamol case remains centre of attention on eve of Tour de France

If Tour de France organisers thought Chris Froome’s Salbutamol case had gone away in time for this year’s race, it seems they were sadly mistaken.

After Froome was booed by crowds at Thursday’s team presentation, the fall-out from Monday’s announcement – that the UCI had closed its anti-doping investigation into the Briton – went on to dominate Friday’s proceedings too.

The defending champion sought to put his side of the story directly to the French public with an open letter published in Le Monde – the very newspaper which published the leak of his Salbutamol test in December.

Chris Froome has penned a message in Le Monde on the eve of the Tour de France. ? > https://t.co/40prlcVbeb #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/FzAY6s8A6v — Team Sky (@TeamSky) July 6, 2018

The UCI followed up with a lengthy statement giving more details on the case – just as critics had demanded – only for the governing body’s president David Lappartient to give an interview in which he appeared to contradict parts of that statement and risked stoking up anti-Team Sky sentiment.

And so as the peloton prepares to set off from Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile on its 3,351-kilometre journey to Paris, a story Tour organisers ASO hoped had gone away was still the only one being discussed.

The morning after his rowdy reception in La Roche-sur-Yon, Froome wrote in Le Monde that he understood his abnormal reading for Salbutamol “raised legitimate questions – not least from me” and that the range of issues involved “cannot be boiled down into a single sentence”.

“I meant it when I stood on the podium on the Champs-Elysees and said I would never dishonour the yellow jersey and my results would stand the test of time,” the 33-year-old wrote.

“I won’t – and they will. I love this sport. I am passionate about the Tour. To win any race based on a lie would for me be a personal defeat. I could never let that happen.”

Q&A response to public comments on the proceedings involving Mr. Froomehttps://t.co/ajV0Tw3QQU pic.twitter.com/sR1coJ0BgG — UCI_media (@UCI_media) July 6, 2018

The UCI followed up with a more detailed explanation of its decision, putting part of the onus on the World Anti-Doping Agency, saying the global body had advised the UCI to close the investigation after consulting as yet unpublished studies.

“WADA’s scientific department has access to information that UCI does not, including ongoing and unpublished studies on the excretion of salbutamol…” the statement said.

“In those circumstances, the UCI had to trust WADA’s assessment of whether or not Mr. Froome’s control amounted to an anti-doping rule violation as per the rules adopted by WADA.

“Pursuing the case when the world supervising authority in anti-doping – which is the entity enacting the rules and the tests – tells you that there is no case is simply not an option.”

But if those two moves might have calmed the gathering storm, not everyone was following the script.

My thoughts on the closing of the anti-doping proceedings involving Chris Froome https://t.co/OJuB2tJSaj pic.twitter.com/K6XQ6npIOZ — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) July 4, 2018

As his own organisation’s statement was still being digested, UCI president Lappartient gave an interview to BBC Sport which risked stirring up anti-Team Sky sentiment as he suggested the team’s vast budget was a factor in the outcome.

“Froome had more financial support to find good experts to explain the situation,” the Frenchman said.

Lappartient also seemed to contradict the UCI statement, saying he would be happy to publish the full explanation of the decision but that he needed Froome’s go-ahead.

The UCI statement said the information would not be publishing, saying: “In its capacity as a signatory of the WADA code, the UCI can only say that there are important reasons that WADA does not publish information on its analytical methods and decision limits, the most important being to avoid such information being abused by athletes who wish to illegitimately enhance their performance.”

Froome himself had used Le Monde to call on WADA to publish the scientific studies used in his case.

Grateful and relieved to finally put this chapter behind me, it has been an emotional 9 months. Thank you to all of those who have supported and believed in me throughout. pic.twitter.com/OGzsg83Gjj — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 2, 2018

How the French public will respond once the race gets under way remains to be seen, but security has been a huge talking point this week.

Team Sky have said they have faith in the measures put in place, but given Froome had urine thrown at him here long before the Salbutamol case came along, there is obvious concern.

Many of Froome’s rivals have moved to defend him. French hope Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale called for “respect” while Jim Ochowicz, head of BMC Racing, said “the peloton will protect him”.

But there was still the odd barb. When Movistar’s Nairo Quintana was asked about Thursday’s booing, he pointedly said: “Sometimes you reap what you sow.”

The flat stages which usually make up the first week of the Tour tend to attract a rather genteel crowd, enjoying picnics at the roadside or cheering the peloton through their towns.

But this story seems set to rumble on until the race reaches the mountains, where things can be much more rowdy.

“I just hope it doesn’t go any farther than booing during the race,” UAE Team Emirates rider Dan Martin said. “We’re incredibly vulnerable and if that’s the reception they got at the presentation then who knows, it could be quite unpredictable on the mountain-sides, especially if there is alcohol involved in the heat.”