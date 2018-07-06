Federer shows off ‘Sneak Attack By Roger’ party piece in Wimbledon cruise

Roger Federer was excited to pull out his SABR return to liven up a straightforward third-round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The defending champion needed only an hour and 34 minutes to win 6-3 7-5 6-2, extending his run of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 and making him the most successful male player on the surface. Federer’s 175th win from 200 matches played sees him overtake Jimmy Connors.

Federer unveiled his half-volley return, dubbed the Sneak Attack By Roger, in 2015 but has not used it recently. In control at 3-1 in the third set against Struff, he pulled it out again, winning the point with a follow-up volley.

The greats are always innovating. Roger Federer, and SABR, make their way to the second week of #Wimbledon. ▶️ https://t.co/ooCSSZQrn3#ATP pic.twitter.com/ffgL0OWuzm — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 6, 2018

The top seed said: “I can never practise it because how do you? I just feel like it’s not really what you do in a practice with other guys. They would be like, ‘Really?’. I can only really practise it with my coach. That’s why it disappeared a little bit.

“When I do it again, it’s quite exciting for me. I always have to check the score first. I’m happy I did it. I’m happy it worked. After that I feel like there is a buzz for me. I think it just helps with keeping it exciting. I always look for new ways to win the point.”

Federer did not face a single break point and lost just three points on his first serve, with the only real moments of frustration coming as he pushed for a break in the second set, which eventually came in the 11th game.

He said: “It’s good that I faced different types of opponents I think in this first week, and was able to find a way to get through. I think it’s always helpful. He is a hard hitter. In the next round it will be a lefty. It will be much more of a strategic match, I believe.”

Roger Federer celebrates his win against Jan-Lennard Struff (Steven Paston/PA)

Federer is the only semi-finalist from last year left in either of the singles draws and he moves through to a fourth-round meeting with France’s Adrian Mannarino on Monday.

The first week has been dominated by the number of upsets, particularly in the women’s draw, but Federer sees his big rivals still looming.

“Novak (Djokovic) and Rafa (Nadal), all these guys are still in the draw,” he said. “At the end of the day I feel on our side not that much has happened. I know on the women’s side more so. In the past it has made me nervous when I’ve seen bigger guys go out. I feel like, ‘OK, it’s me next time’. I didn’t feel the effect this time.”