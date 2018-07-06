England bowler Chris Woakes is set to return to action next week

Chris Woakes is set to return to action next week after making “good progress” with the knee injury which has ruled him out since last month’s Headingley Test.

Woakes is one of England’s three frontline Test seamers currently on the sidelines but preparing for a comeback in time for the five-match series which begins against India on his home ground at Edgbaston on August 1.

In a brief lunchtime statement on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Woakes is on target to return as a specialist batsman only in a Warwickshire second XI match and then take a full part in the England Lions’ four-day fixture against India A on July 16.

A statement read: “England and Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes is making good progress on his injured right quad and knee.

“He is expected to return as a batsman in Warwickshire’s three-day 2nd XI match against Leicestershire, starting on Tuesday, July 10 at Kibworth Cricket Club.

“Woakes will also feature for the England Lions in their four-day match against India A at Worcester starting on July 16.

“He will play a full part in the match.”

Woakes’ fellow Test seamers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are preparing for imminent comebacks, too.

Advertising

Broad has had injections for ligament trouble in his left ankle but hopes to be back for Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Surrey on July 22.

Anderson, also missing since the Headingley Test with a longstanding problem in his bowling shoulder, is due to take part in a specially arranged second XI match for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire on July 15 – and then the Roses championship match a week later.

England are expected to announce their Test squad after the conclusion of the championship matches starting on July 22.

An update is also anticipated, meanwhile, on the fitness of all-rounder Ben Stokes – who was set to join up with England’s white-ball squad in Cardiff on Friday following his recovery from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of the Leeds Test against Pakistan.

Stokes has bruised his foot, however, after twice hitting the ball onto it while practising before his comeback in Durham’s Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire on Thursday evening.

He was still able to make an unbeaten 90 as a specialist batsman in that 44-run defeat, but plans for him to be fully available again in time for Sunday’s final Vitality IT20 against India in Bristol may be on hold.