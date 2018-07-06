Courtois keen to put Pickford spat behind him

Thibaut Courtois insists he did not intend his recent remarks about Jordan Pickford to sound disparaging.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois got involved in a bizarre spat over his England counterpart when he suggested, because he is taller, he might have saved Adnan Januzaj’s winner when the two sides met in the World Cup last week.

Januazaj scored the only goal as Belgium beat England 1-0 in a group encounter in Kaliningrad.

Courtois feels his comments have been taken out of context to make it seem as if he was belittling the Everton player.

Speaking after Belgium’s semi-final win over Brazil, the Chelsea keeper told BBC Sport: “This thing about Jordan – I want to say and clarify it because I heard a lot of stuff.

“I never mocked his height, I want to make that clear, because I would never mock the height of a goalkeeper. I think he is a great goalkeeper. He proved that this year.

“I only said that, because he got a touch, I would have saved it because I am 15 centimetres taller, but I never mocked his height. He is a great goalkeeper. I want to make that clear.”