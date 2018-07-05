Wimbledon hopes crushed but Katie Boulter promises to step up her rapid rise

Katie Boulter will leave Wimbledon feeling like she is not too far away from the game’s elite after pushing 18th seed Naomi Osaka in the second round.

The pair’s meeting in Birmingham two weeks ago lasted just 46 minutes, with Osaka sweeping Boulter aside for the loss of only three games.

But the 21-year-old from Leicestershire, who secured her first grand slam victory on Tuesday, showed significant improvement from that match to give one of tennis’ brightest rising stars a decent test.

The 6-3 6-4 defeat caps off a grass-court campaign that has seen Boulter defeat three top-100 players and former US Open champion Sam Stosur. She will climb to around 111 in the world rankings a week on Monday.

Boulter was most pleased with the improvements she has made since Birmingham, saying of that match: “It really showed me where I need to be, what I need to do to get there.

“It’s a very clear thing for me and my team to see someone like that, to play against someone of that calibre. It’s very inspiring to be two weeks later much closer to her, actually feeling like I’m in the match, having a chance to win.

“She hits the ball really fast, takes time away from you. I think I needed to move quicker and be behind the ball. That’s what I’m going to be focusing on going forward. I’m looking forward to having many more matches against people like that.”

Katie Boulter reacts to winning a point against Naomi Osaka (Nigel French/PA)

Boulter was given a wild card for the second successive year and won a grand slam match for the first time in the opening round against Veronica Cepede Royg.

She has relished the experience, saying: “I think it’s been spectacular.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. It’s exciting to be in this situation, and to be able to compete with a top-20 player is something I’ve imagined myself doing. Now I’m actually doing it. I hope I can replicate these tournaments over and over.”

Boulter was a talented junior but her progress was stalled by a fatigue illness that put her out for a year in 2015. She has had to work her way back slowly and still has to be careful not to push herself too hard, but being able to do more work in the gym this season has been paying dividends.

Back-to-back third round appearances…@Naomi_Osaka_ beats Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the third round at The Championships 2018#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OYSiB9LYOF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

She has won two second-tier titles, reached another final on grass in Southsea last weekend and climbed nearly 100 ranking spots, putting her on the verge of direct entry into the US Open.

She said: “I have surprised myself a little bit. I know the work that I’ve put in at the same time, so it’s all there. It was just a matter of time before it came out. I think it’s been a really good experience for me playing over the grass. I think it puts me at a good stage for the rest of the season.

“I’m going to feel much better when I go and play the grand slams hopefully in the main draws around the world. Of course, it will be a completely different atmosphere, a different experience.

“Hopefully I’ll feel good. I’m so close to it right now. I’m going to keep working until I reach that goal.”