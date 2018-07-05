Vardy ‘fighting’ to be fit for Sweden showdown

Jamie Vardy was the only absentee as England trained on Thursday ahead of the crunch World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.

Preparations for the Three Lions’ last-eight clash in Samara have gone up a gear after a day recovering from the exertions of the dramatic last-16 victory over Colombia.

Vardy was a second-half substitute that night and looks a major doubt for the Sweden game due to a groin strain that needed an injection after the match.

John Stones said Jamie Vardy was ‘fighting’ to be fit for the Sweden game (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England defender John Stones said: “Vards was the only one actually who wasn’t in training – a bit more of a precautionary thing.

“But I know from speaking to him he’s fighting to get back out on the training pitch and be ready for the next game.”