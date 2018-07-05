Advertising
Vardy ‘fighting’ to be fit for Sweden showdown
The Leicester striker was the only absentee from England training on Thursday
Jamie Vardy was the only absentee as England trained on Thursday ahead of the crunch World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.
Preparations for the Three Lions’ last-eight clash in Samara have gone up a gear after a day recovering from the exertions of the dramatic last-16 victory over Colombia.
Vardy was a second-half substitute that night and looks a major doubt for the Sweden game due to a groin strain that needed an injection after the match.
England defender John Stones said: “Vards was the only one actually who wasn’t in training – a bit more of a precautionary thing.
“But I know from speaking to him he’s fighting to get back out on the training pitch and be ready for the next game.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.