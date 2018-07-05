Kyle Edmund hopes for a super Saturday with Wimbledon and World Cup victories

Kyle Edmund hopes Saturday can deliver a double English sporting celebration as he prepares to take on three-time champion Novak Djokovic in the third round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is the last home player remaining in singles and he eased into the last 32 for the first time with a convincing 6-4 7-6 (7/0) 6-2 victory over American qualifier Bradley Klahn.

The stakes are about to be raised considerably, and Edmund finds himself sharing the sporting stage, with England taking on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals at 3pm on Saturday.

Solid day in the office… bring on Saturday and let’s make it another double… up the @England ??????? pic.twitter.com/12ao8o19By — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) July 5, 2018

It is up to the schedulers to decide whether the two matches will clash, but Edmund, a big football fan, will not be asking for special consideration.

“I’m sure they’ll factor that in,” he said. “I don’t mind either way. Obviously I’m a tennis player, so I’m here to do my job first. But we’ll see. Hopefully it will be a success for both of us, England and myself.”

The World Cup draw has pitted ‘Team Edmund’ against one another, with the Yorkshireman and coach Mark Hilton backing England while his other coach, Fredrik Rosengren, is Swedish.

Edmund and Rosengren posed for pictures in their respective team shirts on Wednesday, and the 21st seed said: “(There’s been ) a little bit (of banter). It will just be interesting to watch. Hopefully I’ll get to watch the match. ‘Hilts’ is obviously English, as well. It’s been a bit of fun the way it’s worked out, that we’re playing Sweden.”

Advertising

Kyle Edmund celebrates after another positive display (John Walton/PA)

Edmund can count himself unfortunate to come across Djokovic so early, with the 12-time grand slam winner back on form and playing considerably above his seeding of 12.

Neither man has lost a set so far, with Djokovic conceding just 12 games, but Edmund can at least take confidence from their last meeting in Madrid in May, when he posted his first win over the Serbian.

Edmund said: “Playing Djokovic is always tough. For sure, when you beat someone, it always gives you that confidence. I remember playing reasonably well that day. It was mentally a good thing for me.

Advertising

“He’s obviously playing well, winning pretty comfortably both matches. But we’ll see. Every match is different. He’s one of the best players in the world, one of the best players of all time. For sure, there’s always that massive respect. I’m just going to go out there and do my best. See what happens.”

Edmund did not face a break point (John Walton/PA)

Edmund was making his second appearance on Centre Court after losing there to Gael Monfils last year, and he never looked in any danger against Klahn, a 27-year-old ranked 168 whose career was stalled by back surgery in 2015.

Edmund did not face a single break point and, although he would have liked a better conversion rate than three of 12 chances on the Klahn serve, he was in control throughout.

“It was good to play on Centre again the second time, my first win on there, that’s always a nice feeling,” said Edmund.

“I was really controlling my service games, which always puts the pressure on him. In the second set, I had 0-30, had a break point one of the games, so I could have broken. It was always that mini battle trying to break him. I think the way I played the tie-break was the difference.”