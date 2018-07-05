How day four at Wimbledon unfolded as Van Uytvanck and Pella cause upsets

The men’s third seed bit the dust while a returning player exorcised some demons.

Here, Press Association Sport examines an eventful day four of Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

The reigning champion's title defence is over. Alison Van Uytvanck stuns Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 for yet another huge shock in this year's #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LS5ug8Wdkf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Alison Van Uytvanck produced the shock of Wimbledon so far, dumping out the 2017 women’s champion Garbine Muguruza .

Shot of the day

“Welcome to the future of men’s tennis!” 19-year-old @StefTsitsipas defeats Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round – we won't tire of seeing more shots like this ?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KXmEqxbtMq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Stefanos Tsitsipas channelled his inner Boris Becker to pull off this diving volley in a five-set win over Jared Donaldson.

Match of the day

Marcos Baghdatis lost a five-set thriller to Russian Karen Khachanov (John Walton/PA)

It was the new kid on the block against the experienced head as Karen Khachanov and Marcos Bagdhatis played out a thriller on Court 18. Bagdhatis was a semi-finalist here 12 years ago and he nearly got the better of the 22-year-old Russian, coming from two sets down to force a decider. However, Khachanov eventually won 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-7 (4/7) 7-5.

A good day for…

We. Are. Back. ?‍♀️?? and at the only place where our match clothes are perfectly color coordinated ? #TeamBucie #WhiteOut for #Wimby pic.twitter.com/tQLMzT2tyh — Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) July 5, 2018

A year on from suffering a sickening knee injury, which kept her out for almost a year, Bethanie Mattek-Sands was back on the Wimbledon match court. The American was able to exorcise her demons as she again paired up with Lucie Safarova in the women’s doubles and triumphed 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Alla Kudryavtseva.

A bad day for…

What. A. Comeback ? Having trailed by two sets overnight, this is the moment @guido_pella would have been dreaming of… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LiXJ1ICc92 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Marin Cilic may well curse the British weather for as long as he lives. The Croatian, a fancied tip for the title, was two sets up against Guido Pella on Wednesday when – in the midst of a heatwave – rain ended the day’s play. The pair came back on Thursday and Cilic found himself up against an inspired Argentinian, who came back to win 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

Quote of the day

Nick Kyrgios received a code violation for bad language in his match against Robin Hasse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Because you generally talk to someone when you’re curious about something. Doesn’t make you upset, champ. Good question.” – Nick Kyrgios was happy to give a journalist some feedback on his questioning after being asked why he spoke to the umpire about a code violation in his straight-sets win over Robin Hasse.

Stat of the day

John Isner served himself into third position in a list he is also already top of. In his five-set thriller against Ruben Bemelmans, which he prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-7 (6/8) 6-7 (3/7) 7-5, the American sent down 64 aces. That tally has only been beaten in a Wimbledon match by Isner and Nicolas Mahut in their record-breaking marathon match in 2010.

Friday’s match of the day

Gael Monfils is an entertainer but he will have his work cut out against Sam Querrey (Nigel French/PA)

Sam Querrey is back on Centre Court after his run to the semi-final last year and an intriguing match-up with Gael Monfils awaits. Querrey is a big-server, who deals in aces, while Monfils is the top entertainer on the tour. However, the Frenchman has to show he has the desire as well, with his compatriot Marion Bartoli suggesting he does not work hard enough to win a grand slam.

Friday’s Centre Court order of play

Roger Federer is back on Centre Court on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sam Querrey v Gael Monfils; Kristina Mladenovic v Serena Williams; Roger Federer v Jan-Lennard Struff

Friday’s Court One order of play

Venus Williams opens up proceedings on Court One (John Walton/PA)

Kiki Bertens v Venus Williams, Karolina Pliskova v Mihaela Buzarnescu, Dennis Novak v Milos Raonic.