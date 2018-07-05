Menu

Advertising

England’s World Cup Diary – Thursday, July 5

UK & international sports | Published:

The latest from the England camp in Russia ahead of their last-eight meeting with Sweden.

England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Media Activity – 5th July

England stepped up preparations for Saturday’s quarter-final against Sweden with a behind-closed-doors training session on Thursday.

The Three Lions had spent Wednesday recuperating after Tuesday night’s ill-tempered penalty shootout win against Colombia.

But Gareth Southgate told a press conference England’s focus has quickly shifted to their last-eight showdown with Sweden in Samara.

Jamie Vardy was the only squad member who did not take part in training after having an injection to treat a groin injury sustained against Colombia.

After training, some of England’s players enjoyed the media centre’s facilities at Repino, which include a bowling alley, darts board and pool table.

Picture of the day

Jack Butland, left, and Jordan Henderson turn on the style as England went bowling after training at Repino
Jack Butland, left, and Jordan Henderson turn on the style as some England players went bowling after training at Repino (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Advertising

Quote of the day

Video of the day

Advertising

Daily social

What’s on tomorrow?

Southgate and captain Harry Kane are scheduled to attend a press conference at the Samara Arena at 4.15pm (BST)

Three Lions throwback

Joe Cole celebrates his spectacular opening goal for England against Sweden in Cologne at the 2006 World Cup
Joe Cole celebrates his spectacular opening goal for England against Sweden in Cologne at the 2006 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

England drew 2-2 with Sweden to top Group B and secure a last-16 clash with Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Joe Cole’s stunning 35-yard effort was cancelled out by Marcus Allback’s header and Sweden equalised again through Henrik Larsson in stoppage time after Steven Gerrard had headed England into an 85th-minute lead.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News