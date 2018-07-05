England’s previous record in World Cup quarter-finals

England will play their ninth World Cup quarter-final on Saturday hoping for better fortune than they had in many of the previous eight.

The Three Lions have won just twice at this stage of the competition – in 1966 and 1990 – and have lost both of their previous last-eight contests against European opponents ahead of meeting Sweden in Russia.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at England’s World Cup quarter-final record down the years.

1954 – England 2 Uruguay 4

England’s first World Cup quarter-final appearance came 64 years ago against a Uruguay team that had won the previous tournament and had just beaten Scotland 7-0. Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney would score for England but the South Americans would find the net four times to advance.

1962 – England 1 Brazil 3

Walter Winterbottom’s Three Lions had won one, drawn one and lost one in their group before meeting the reigning champions. Brazil were without Pele due to injury but Garrincha stepped up with a brace against the English and another against Chile in the semi-final as the Selecao retained their trophy.

1966 – England 1 Argentina 0

An injury to Jimmy Greaves meant Geoff Hurst got his first start of the tournament and he scored the only goal 12 minutes from time. In an ill-tempered contest, Argentina were reduced to 10 men in the first half when captain Antonio Rattin was dismissed, though he initially refused to leave the pitch. England would go on to win their only ever World Cup on home soil.

1970 – England 2 West Germany 3 (after extra time)

The defending champions had finished runners-up to the great Brazilian side in the group so had to meet West Germany in the last eight. England went 2-0 up through Alan Mullery and Martin Peters but, with Alf Ramsey’s side missing goalkeeper Gordon Banks through illness, the Germans came back and gained revenge for 1966 with an extra-time victory.

1986 – England 1 Argentina 2

This was one of the most memorable matches in England’s World Cup history, though it is not recalled fondly. Diego Maradona opened the scoring with the ‘Hand of God’ – a clear handball that was not spotted by the officials – before he added a second with a magnificent solo goal. Gary Lineker added a late consolation but this was to be Maradona’s day and Argentina’s tournament.

1990 – England 3 Cameroon 2 (after extra time)

England’s last World Cup quarter-final success came at Italia 90 against Cameroon in Naples. Bobby Robson’s men had been seven minutes from going out but two Lineker penalties, the second in extra time, sent the Three Lions to the semi-finals for the first time since 1966.

2002 – England 1 Brazil 2

Michael Owen had given the Three Lions the lead midway through the first half only for Rivaldo to level just before the interval. Brazil, who would go on to lift the trophy, would then claim victory when Ronaldinho caught David Seaman out with a speculative free-kick from long range.

2006 – England 0 Portugal 0 (Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Two years after exiting Euro 2004 to Portugal on penalties, England once again lost a shoot-out to Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Wayne Rooney was sent off, captain David Beckham came off due to injury and Ricardo saved three penalties from Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.