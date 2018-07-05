Brighton sign Brazilian full-back Bernardo from RB Leipzig

Brighton have signed RB Leipzig defender Bernardo for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Brazilian full-back has agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League Seagulls.

Albion manager Chris Hughton told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club. He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back.

“For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

“He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I’m sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad.”

Sao Paulo-born Bernardo moved from his homeland to Europe in January 2016, joining Red Bull Salzburg.

After winning the Austrian title, he transferred to Leipzig seven months later, making 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side during the last two seasons, including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.