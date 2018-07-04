Advertising
How day three at Wimbledon unfolded as Caroline Wozniacki bowed out
British teenager Katie Swan also lost in the second round.
A qualifier knocked out the 17th seed in the men’s singles, while the second seed bit the dust in the women’s draw.
Here, Press Association Sport examines a hectic day three of Wimbledon.
Tweet of the day
British hope Katie Swan reacted to her straight-sets defeat by 29th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu.
Shot of the day
Grand slam great Roger Federer underscored his timeless class once again with a majestic drop shot en route to a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory over Lukas Lacko.
Advertising
Match of the day
Qualifier Dennis Novak dumped out 17th seed Lucas Pouille for a fine triumph, powering through 6-4 6-2 6-7 (8/10) 3-6 6-2.
A good day for…
Advertising
Frenchman Gael Monfils finally admitted to learning to love grass – on his 10th appearance at Wimbledon – as he moved past Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi. Even last year the 31-year-old still did not enjoy the surface, but has now gained a new level of appreciation.
A bad day for…
Second seed Caroline Wozniacki not only slipped out at the hands of Ekaterina Makarova in a big shock, she also had to battle against an infestation of flying ants on Court One.
Quote of the day
“Physically I’m very fit right now, probably better than I have ever been before. Right now I’m way too early to the ball, and then I have so much time that I’m thinking too much.” – Victoria Azarenka laments new-found pitfalls of ultra-fitness levels.
Stat of the day
Bullet-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic fired down a massive 61 aces but still wound up losing, slipping to a five-set loss against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Struff prevailed 6-7 (5/7) 3-6 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) 13-11 in a clash lasting almost four hours.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.