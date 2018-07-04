Gael Monfils finally learns to like grass as he reaches Wimbledon third round

Gael Monfils has revealed he has finally learned how to love grass after reaching Wimbledon’s third round for the second year running.

Frenchman Monfils edged past Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/3) on Wednesday to book a clash with 11th seed Sam Querrey.

Even after beating Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the second round last year, Monfils maintained he harboured a serious dislike for the grass.

Equalling his best performance at #Wimbledon, Gael Monfils reaches the third round for the seventh time – in typical Monfils style – winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) pic.twitter.com/ootpePqbIF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

But now the 31-year-old believes he has discovered a new-found appreciation for his least-favourite surface.

“After years and years of improving slowly, finally I can say that I like the grass,” said Monfils.

“I’m happy, with the way I’ve played in these two matches. I’m trying to like the grass as much now as I like playing tennis.

“I’ve had to have the mindset that it’s just another surface.”

Canada’s 13th seed Milos Raonic swept past Australian John Millman in straight sets, but in predictably attritional fashion, requiring three tie-breaks for victory.

Milos Raonic battled to three tie-break victories (John Walton/PA)

Raonic drove home 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4), to book a third-round clash with Dennis Novak, who toppled 17th seed Lucas Pouille in a fine five-set victory.

Big-serving Raonic revealed he has been battling a minor virus, but insisted he feels in good condition.

“I’ve just had a bit of a reaction, like a bit of a lung reaction, a virus,” said Raonic.

“I feel good, and the body has behaved (after a string of injuries). Obviously we are very cautious with it, because it’s tough to ask the body to stop and start all the time.”