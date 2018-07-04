Advertising
Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers to referee England’s World Cup quarter-final clash
The Three Lions meet Sweden in Samara on Saturday.
Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday.
Kuipers officiated an England match at the last tournament in Brazil, the 2-1 defeat to Italy in their opening game in Manaus.
He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2006, a UEFA Elite official since 2009 and took charge of this year’s Europa League final having officiated in the 2014 Champions League final and the 2013 Confederations Cup final.
