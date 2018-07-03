Social media reaction to England’s World Cup penalty shootout win

England set up a World Cup quarter-final tie with Sweden following a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Colombia in Moscow.

Harry Kane’s second-half penalty looked to be enough to secure their path in the last eight but Yerry Mina headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to force extra-time.

Neither team could be separated as penalties loomed and England’s hopes looked to have been dashed as Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved by David Ospina.

However, Matheus Uribe rattled the woodwork and Jordan Pickford kept out Carlos Bacca’s effort before Eric Dier slotted home to secure the Three Lions’ maiden shootout victory at a World Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to the historic moment.

It’s just about still coming home. pic.twitter.com/NCwuVW9aCi — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 3, 2018

Advertising

I’m naming my first born Jordan Pickford — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 3, 2018

Advertising

YES!! Top drawer from @JPickford1! He is the penalty shootout hero – and @England are through to the #WorldCup quarter-finals. ??? Get in, Jordan! ??? pic.twitter.com/Ftob6s3uZn — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2018

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

When Pickford saved that penalty, phew… pic.twitter.com/5FSJVGSNVu — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018

Get in boys!!!!! ??????????? @england A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT

Never in doubt!????????????????? — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) July 3, 2018

Football. There is nothing like it. Nothing. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

??????? — Lewis Cook (@lewiscook_) July 3, 2018

Well done Jordan Pickford and fair play Eric Dier #bigballs — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) July 3, 2018

Brilliant Jordan Pickford what a great result it’s about time we won a shootout! Eat your heart out all the Pickford doubters we have won a shootout!!! We can go to the final now because we can only get better! Well done Gareth Southgate your team did you proud!! — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) July 3, 2018

Yes we are through!! Well done lads! — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) July 3, 2018

Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!! Get in!!!!!!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 3, 2018

YESSSSSS! ??????????? A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT