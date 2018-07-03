Menu

Advertising

Social media reaction to England’s World Cup penalty shootout win

UK & international sports | Published:

England will face Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-final.

England celebrate

England set up a World Cup quarter-final tie with Sweden following a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Colombia in Moscow.

Harry Kane’s second-half penalty looked to be enough to secure their path in the last eight but Yerry Mina headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to force extra-time.

Neither team could be separated as penalties loomed and England’s hopes looked to have been dashed as Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved by David Ospina.

However, Matheus Uribe rattled the woodwork and Jordan Pickford kept out Carlos Bacca’s effort before Eric Dier slotted home to secure the Three Lions’ maiden shootout victory at a World Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to the historic moment.

Advertising

Advertising

Get in boys!!!!! ??????????? @england

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on

Which way is the Quarter-Final.. ??‍♂️????????? #MOOD #GetIn

A post shared by Ruben loftus-cheek (@rubey_lcheek) on

En route to the quarters like??? YESSS BOYS?? #england

A post shared by TAA (@trentarnold98) on

YESSSSSS! ???????????

A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News