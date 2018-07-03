Petra Kvitova ‘wanted it too much’ and suffered crushing Wimbledon blow

Petra Kvitova believes her desperation for a third Wimbledon title was a telling factor as she suffered a shock first-round loss.

The Czech, a pre-tournament favourite with bookmakers and many experts, was stunned on Court One as Aliaksandra Sasnovich won 6-4 4-6 6-0 to produce the biggest shock so far.

Kvitova has been prolific on the WTA Tour, winning five titles this year, but is struggling to make the same impact at grand slams.

“Probably I wanted it too much again,” Kvitova said. “I just made a joke that probably I’m going to skip the grand slams for the next year.

“When I was kind of younger, I played better in the grand slams than the other tournaments. Now is the time when I’m playing better in the other tournaments than the grand slams.”

Maria Sharapova’s Wimbledon return ended in defeat to fellow Russian Vitalia Diatchenko.

Maria Sharapova fell to a shock first-round exit (John Walton/PA)

The 31-year-old Sharapova was making her first appearance at the All England Club in three years having served a doping ban and then withdrawn from qualifying through injury 12 months ago.

It was also her first appearance on grass in that time, having pulled out of competing in Birmingham last month.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion won the first set on a tie-break and led 5-2 in the second but Diatchenko broke back, took the tie-break and prevailed in the third to win 6-7 (3/7) 7-6 (7/3) 6-4.

A day of shocks continues… Qualifier @VDiatchenko has a day to remember at #Wimbledon by beating Maria Sharapova 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-4 pic.twitter.com/TKUc5zvtcl — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

Garbine Muguruza said it was business as usual after getting the defence of her title off to a winning start against Naomi Broady.

The Spaniard was the queen of Centre Court in 2017, beating Venus Williams in the final, and she enjoyed her return there with a 6-2 7-5 success over the British number four.

Muguruza is not weighed down by the prospect of defending her title, insisting it has made her more confident.

“I don’t feel different,” she said. “I do feel more confident knowing that I won Wimbledon.

“As a tennis player, when you win Wimbledon, I think it’s winning the best tournament. Your mind is like, ‘I won Wimbledon, priceless’.”

World number one Simona Halep beat Kurumi Nara 6-2 6-4.

Romanian Halep was playing her first match since winning the French Open last month – her maiden grand slam title and she might fancy another here.

Seventh seed Caroline Garcia was the victim of another upset after she was downed 7-6 (7/2) 6-3 by Belinda Bencic, while Angelique Kerber got her campaign off to the best possible start with a straights-sets win over Vera Zvonareva.

Dominika Cibulkova put a seedings disappointment behind her by beating Alize Cornet.

That wimbledon sweat ??? A post shared by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

The Slovakian was ranked 32nd in the world in the week before Wimbledon, usually enough to be seeded at a grand slam, but she missed out due to the tournament’s decision to hand a seeding to seven-time champion Serena Williams.

Cibulkova strongly contested the decision but let her tennis do the talking against Frenchwoman Cornet, winning 7-6 (7/4) 6-1.

There were also wins for Jelena Ostapenko, Carla Suarez Navarro, Naomi Osaka and Eugenie Bouchard.