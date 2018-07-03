Kyle Edmund impresses at Wimbledon as Britain’s new number one wins opener

Kyle Edmund was happy to put the hype to one side as he eased through to the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old would have been British number one even if Andy Murray had played but the Scot’s withdrawal focused the zoom lenses on Edmund, who is seeded here for the first time.

He has an aura these days and it did not take long for the first gasp at his mighty forehand to be heard as he took on Australian qualifier Alex Bolt. The third set was much more competitive than the first two but it was the home hope who won it to complete a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory on a breezy Court One.

Come on, up and running at @Wimbledon! Now for the footy, let’s make it a double @England ???⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iMngCZsGZO — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) July 3, 2018

Edmund has been getting used to questions about his new status since his run to the Australian Open semi-finals in January but this is the first time he has experienced the extra pressure at Wimbledon.

He said: “The Australian Open run, that probably helps. I felt a little bit more attention. Regardless of how many Brits are there or if Andy is around, there’s probably been a bit more attention. I’ve had heaps more off-court stuff to do.”

Edmund is also feeling the focus away from the courts, with more fans stopping him on the street for selfies.

“It does happen a little bit more,” he said. “It’s not like I’m a big deal or anything like that. A few more selfies, autographs, especially around this time of year.

“It’s a good thing. If I see someone that I like to look at on TV, in sport and stuff, I always want to have a chat to them, take a picture. It’s only a little bit more. It’s not like it’s crazy or anything.”

The British No.1 advances…@kyle8edmund notches his second-ever #Wimbledon win with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory against Alex Bolt pic.twitter.com/Pt8iLzR0BL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

This match was less about Edmund’s sledgehammer forehand than the all-round improvements he has made over the past 12 months, to his serve, his backhand and especially his movement.

Bolt did not seem to offer much threat on paper, as a 25-year-old qualifier ranked 204th, but his final qualifying victory over countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis was a result to make people take note.

He looked out of his depth initially against Edmund, who broke serve immediately and did not drop a point on his first serve or face a break point throughout the first two sets.

The third set was trickier, with Bolt serving for the set and forcing a set point, but Edmund saved it and then broke again before clinching his fourth game in a row to seal victory, which he celebrated with a leaping twirl.

Kyle Edmund played his cards right to come through a first test at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is only the second match Edmund has ever won at Wimbledon and he will be favoured to reach the third round for the first time with another qualifier, American Bradley Klahn, up next.

Edmund was happy with his display, and especially pleased to finish in plenty of time to watch England face Colombia at the World Cup.

He said: “The performance was good. You always want to do well at Wimbledon. There’s that build-up period where there’s always talking about it, how you’re feeling, are you confident? When the time comes, it’s about producing.

“I thought today was a great experience for me being out on Number One Court. I don’t know if they did it intentionally, but all the organisers put the Brits on first up on the schedule in time to watch the football later, which is great.”