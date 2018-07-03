Joachim Low to remain as Germany coach despite early World Cup exit

Germany coach Joachim Low insists he will make a full analysis of their premature World Cup exit but is already looking to the future after being told his job is safe.

Defeat to South Korea in the group stage produced the country’s earliest departure from the tournament in 80 years and put Low’s future in doubt despite him only signing a contract extension to 2022 in May.

At a meeting with Germany Football Association officials, the 58-year-old said he still wanted to continue and he received the full support from his bosses.

Joachim #Löw setzt seine Tätigkeit als Bundestrainer fort und möchte den Neuaufbau der Mannschaft mit Blick auf die kommenden Aufgaben auch in Zukunft gestalten. #DieMannschaft Mehr unter: https://t.co/Uvn0Nx0Hc7 pic.twitter.com/erZYHX1YK1 — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) July 3, 2018

“I am very grateful for the confidence that the DFB continues to place in me, and despite the justified criticism of our departure, I also feel generally support and encouragement,” he told dfb.de.

“My disappointment is still huge but now I want to continue the whole set-up with the same motivation.

“I will analyse together with my team, have discussions and start again.

“All this takes time but it will all happen in time for the start of the new international season in September.”

Advertising

Joachim Low insists he has the determination to continue as Germany coach (Credit: Frank Augstein/AP).

National team director Oliver Bierhoff is delighted that Low will continue in the role but admitted there was likely to be some restructuring as a result of their surprise elimination.

“I am very pleased that Jogi Low is at the helm of our national team,” he said.

“After 14 years of successful work, we now have to rebuild and we will now be thinking about it and about further structural changes.”

Advertising

Germany captain Manuel Neuer offered his full support to Low, saying: “I am pleased that with Jogi Low we can continue on our long successful path and I have the confidence that together we will regain our strength.”

Team director Oliver Bierhoff (centre) and coach Joachim Low (right) will undertake a thorough review after a premature World Cup exit (Credit: Frank Augstein/AP).

At his meeting Low was told he retains the backing of officials and they saw no reason for a knee-jerk reaction.

However, he and Bierhoff will be required to conduct a thorough in-depth review into their campaign in Russia.

“We have had a very open and trusting exchange in which we have addressed many points, and we are all convinced that with Jogi Low we have a national coach who will analyse very carefully and take the right steps,” said president Reinhard Grindel.