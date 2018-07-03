Garbine Muguruza sees off Naomi Broady in winning start to Wimbledon defence

Garbine Muguruza said it was business as usual after getting the defence of her Wimbledon title off to a winning start against Naomi Broady.

The Spaniard was the queen of Centre Court in 2017, beating Venus Williams in the final, and she enjoyed her return there with a 6-2 7-5 success over the British number four.

She made slightly hard work of it in the second set, but eventually got the job done in an hour and 30 minutes.

Bidding to become just the sixth woman in the Open Era to successfully defend the #Wimbledon title…@GarbiMuguruza is through to the second round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Naomi Broady pic.twitter.com/nofth88pa9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

Muguruza is not weighed down by the prospect of defending her title, insisting it has made her more confident.

“I don’t feel different,” she said. “I do feel more confident knowing that I won Wimbledon.

“It’s a grand slam. It’s a grass court. It gives you this extra thing that not everybody can have.

“I think as a tennis player, when you win Wimbledon, I think it’s winning the best tournament. I don’t know, your mind is like, ‘I won Wimbledon, priceless’.

Advertising

? @NaomiBroady puts up a good fight against the defending champion @GarbiMuguruza as she falls 6-2, 7-5 on Centre Court! Next up will be the doubles! #BackTheBrits ?? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mlaXWfqJZT — British Tennis (@BritishTennis) July 3, 2018

“The nerves are never going to go away. Even if you don’t defend, you’re always nervous.

“The first round, big tournament.

“I have really learned a different perspective, you know, to not worry for no reason.

Advertising

“I just go out there and play. To think a lot about it is not necessary.”

Home favourite Johanna Konta is focused solely on 2018’s tournament.

Konta was a beaten semi-finalist last year and kicked off this year’s campaign with a 7-5 7-6 (9/7) win over Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Konta said: “I’m not playing this year’s Championships on how I played last year. It’s a completely separate year, separate Championships.

“I take forward the incredible experience and the memories of last year, and I thank them very much.

“But I’m here as a 2018 Johanna Konta. I’m playing it on the challenges and the triumphs of here and now.”

Angelique Kerber got her campaign off to the best possible start with a straights-sets win over Vera Zvonareva.

The German, a 2016 finalist and former world number one, beat the Russian 7-5 6-3.

Dominika Cibulkova put her seedings disappointment behind her by beating Alize Cornet.

That wimbledon sweat ??? A post shared by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

The Slovakian is ranked 32 in the world, usually enough to be seeded at a grand slam, but missed out due to Wimbledon’s decision to hand a seed to Serena Williams.

She strongly contested the decision but let her tennis do the talking against the Frenchwoman, winning 7-6 (7/4) 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty, the 17th seed, made it to the second round for the first time in her career, beating Stefanie Voegele 7-5 6-3.