Football rumours from the media

Steven N’Zonzi‘s apparent move to Arsenal looks to have taken a step closer amid reports the Sevilla midfielder has handed in a transfer request to get the deal moving. The Daily Mail says the 29-year-old is keen to move to the Emirates to once again work under former coach Unai Emery. It is reported Sevilla may accept £22million for the ex-Stoke and Blackburn player.

Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi could be heading back to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Telegraph reports Manchester United defender Daley Blind could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door amid interest from his former club Ajax. But it is thought the Holland international would have to be willing to take a pay cut, unless the Red Devils agree to waive a fee for the £120,000-a-week star.

Elsewhere, newly-appointed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard may have to battle his former boss Brendan Rodgers for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson. Gerrard and Celtic chief Rodgers are both turning to their former club in their bid to land the winger, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old looks to be in high demand, however, with Hull and Norwich also believed to be interested in the player.

Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore in action against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Adama Traore: The race for the Middlesbrough winger looks to be hotting up, with both Huddersfield and Wolves said to be interested in the 22-year-old. The Sun reports Tony Pulis is open to a sale in order to boost his transfer pot for the upcoming season.

Matthew Bondswell: RB Leipzig are reported to have their sights on the Nottingham Forest defender and could possibly beat Manchester United to the 16-year-old’s signature, the Mail says. United are said to have been in discussion with Forest, but Leipzig are said to be keen to snap up some of the best talent from the UK.