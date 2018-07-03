England lay penalty shoot-out ghosts to rest in Russia

England, and Gareth Southgate, do not have fond memories of penalties. That changed in Russia on Tuesday.

Here is the Three Lions’ record in the dreaded shoot-out.

West Germany – World Cup 1990, semi-final – lost 4-3

England could not bring the World Cup home from Italy in 1990 – losing to West Germany on penalties in the semi-finals (Michael Stephens/PA)

England’s first shoot-out in a major tournament certainly set the tone for things to come as the Three Lions faced old foes Germany in Turin for a place in the World Cup final. After a 1-1 draw Gary Lineker, who had equalised during the 90 minutes, stepped up and put England ahead before Peter Beardsley and David Platt also dispatched their efforts. Germany, too, scored their first three penalties, with Stuart Pearce’s spot-kick saved by Bodo Illgner and Chris Waddle blazing high and wide to send Bobby Robson’s men out.

Spain – Euro 1996 – quarter-final, won 4-2

Pearce hit the back of the net against Spain having missed against West Germany in 1990 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Six years later and on home soil, England – and Pearce in particular – would achieve redemption. A 0-0 draw at Wembley led to penalties, Alan Shearer slamming the hosts ahead before Fernando Hierro’s effort hit the crossbar. Platt tucked his penalty home and an emotional Pearce followed suit, screaming as he banished the ghost of Turin, before Paul Gascoigne made it four from four and David Seaman saved from Miguel Angel Nadal to send England through.

Germany – Euro 1996 – semi-final – lost 6-5

Southgate missed the decisive penalty as England were knocked out of Euro 96 at Wembley (PA Archive)

Four days later and Terry Venables saw his England side draw 1-1 at Wembley to face another semi-final shoot-out against the Germans. Yet again, England’s go-to penalty-takers were on point as Shearer, Platt, Pearce, Gascoigne and Teddy Sheringham all scored to match their opponents and take it to sudden-death. Current England boss Southgate saw his tame effort saved, allowing Andreas Moller to slot home the winning penalty as Germany went on to win the tournament.

Argentina – World Cup 1998 – round of 16 – lost 4-3

David Batty was one of two England players to miss in their World Cup shoot-out against Argentina (Sean Dempsey/PA)

After a superb solo goal from Michael Owen and a red card for David Beckham, Glenn Hoddle’s England took Argentina to penalties in Saint Etienne following a 2-2 draw. The unflappable Shearer would again score England’s first spot-kick to level at 1-1, before both Hernan Crespo and Paul Ince saw their efforts saved. Paul Merson and Owen would convert their respective penalties with Roberto Ayala scoring Argentina’s fifth – leaving David Batty having to score to take it to sudden-death, the Newcastle midfielder seeing his spot-kick saved by Carlos Roa as England crashed out again.

Portugal – Euro 2004 – quarter-final – lost 6-5

Beckham, left, and Darius Vassell, right, were the guilty parties as England lost on penalties to Portugal in 2004. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frank Lampard’s late extra-time leveller earned England a 2-2 draw against the hosts in Lisbon. Captain Beckham sent the first penalty high over the crossbar but, with Owen, Lampard, John Terry and Owen Hargreaves all scoring and Rui Costa missing for Portugal – sudden-death loomed once more. Ashley Cole kept his cool to put England ahead but, when Ricardo removed his gloves and saved from Darius Vassell – who was an early substitute for the injured Wayne Rooney – the Portugal goalkeeper stepped up to slam home the winner.

Portugal – World Cup 2006 – quarter-final – lost 3-1

Ricardo was the hero for Portugal two years later, saving three England penalties – including one from Lampard (Martin Rickett/PA)

A goalless draw in Gelsenkirchen was best remembered for Rooney’s red card and the wink of joy from his Manchester United colleague Cristiano Ronaldo. But the game would again end with English penalty shoot-out heartbreak as Ricardo again proved the thorn in the side of Sven Goran-Eriksson’s men. Although Hugo Viana and Petit missed for Portugal, Ricardo saved from Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher – who had scored his initial penalty only to be ordered to retake it – as Hargreaves was the only successful England penalty-taker, allowing Ronaldo to score the winning spot-kick.

Italy – Euro 2012 – quarter-final – lost 4-2

Ashley Cole missed from the spot as Italy prevailed over England at Euro 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Roy Hodgson’s side were outplayed for much of the 120 minutes in Kiev but hung on for a 0-0 draw to set up yet another penalty shoot-out. It would again end in dismay for all those associated with England, despite Gerrard and Rooney putting their country ahead in the early stages. Riccardo Montolivo missed for Italy, but they would still advance as Ashley Young hit the crossbar and Gianluigi Buffon kept out Cole’s effort, allowing former West Ham man Alessandro Diamanti to score the winning kick for the Azzurri.

Colombia – Russia 2018 – last 16 – won 4-3

Jordan Pickford saves the penalty that put England into the quarter-finals (Aaron Chown, PA)

England were the better team throughout, but looked on course for further penalty misery. Captain Harry Kane put England ahead after 57 minutes, only for Yerry Mina to head home an equaliser three minutes into added-on time. There were no further goals in extra time and when Jordan Henderson missed his spot kick, England looked out. But Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar then Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s attempt. That left Eric Dier to step up and calmly put England into the quarter-finals.