British hopeful Katie Boulter ready to serve up a storm at Wimbledon

British number ones Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta begin their Wimbledon campaigns on Tuesday – when another young star has a chance to break through.

While Edmund kicks off against Australian Alex Bolt and Konta takes on Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia, Katie Boulter will attempt to follow in the footsteps of sole British day one winner Katie Swan when she meets Paraguayan world number 88 Veronica Cepede Royg.

The 20-year-old from Leicester arrived in SW19 fresh from some encouraging performances on grass including a shock win over former US Open champion Sam Stosur at Nottingham last month.

“That did a lot for my confidence, I played a lot of people inside the top 100 and got one of my best career wins,” said Boulter, currently ranked 122.

“Stosur is a grand slam champion and someone I looked up to my whole life so it’s great that I can compete at this level and win matches.

“It’s a good draw. I can’t complain. I’m not playing one of the seeds but every match here is tough.

“I’ve got to put my game out there and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Also in action is Derby teenager Jay Clarke, who knows he faces a tough test against experienced Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

“The draw could have been a lot worse, but you can’t really look past Gulbis,” said Clarke.

“He beat Juan Martin del Potro here last year, he made the third round, took Novak Djokovic to a tie-break set. He’s beaten Roger Federer, he’s been one of the top guys, so for me it is a big match.

“I’m not looking too much further in the draw past this guy.”

Naomi Broady landed the toughest draw of the Brits in the shape of a Centre Court meeting with defending champion Garbine Muguruza, while Katy Dunne faces last year’s French Open winner Jeļena Ostapenko.

Heather Watson meets Belgian world number 48 Kirsten Flipkens and Gabi Taylor takes on 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard.