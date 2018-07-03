3 key Sweden players to face England in the World Cup quarter-finals

England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of their key players.

Emil Forsberg

Following the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Leipzig attacking midfielder carries a lot of Sweden’s creative burden. The 26-year-old is a danger cutting in from the left but he can also operate centrally. He rounded off a fine performance with the winning goal against Switzerland in the last 16, although it did take a wicked deflection.

Marcus Berg

The striker, who plays his club football for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, is yet to score in the tournament but that is not for the lack of trying. He has had 13 attempts on goal in his four appearances and, although some of those efforts have been badly miscued, he has also worked goalkeepers.

Andreas Granqvist

The 33-year-old is an inspirational leader and a whole-hearted defender, known for his strong tackling and aerial ability. He has clinically dispatched two penalties in the tournament and is also a goal threat at other set-pieces.