Sir Cliff looking forward to ‘fantastic day’ despite Murray disappointment

Sir Cliff Richard was one of the first celebrities through the gates of Wimbledon this year.

The 77-year-old arrived wearing a teal suit and in good spirits as he anticipated a “fantastic” day of tennis.

However, the keen tennis fan said he was disappointed about the absence of 31-year-old Andy Murray.

Sir Cliff Richard and a companion arrive at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Accessorising his suit with a rose in the breast pocket, Sir Cliff told the Press Association: “It is such a fantastic day, I am looking forward to it, and seeing Federer.

“It is a shame about Murray, but I think it is probably a good idea. He can repair and prepare for the American (US Open).

“The fact is we have got some other players coming through – Johanna Konta has been doing really well – and it is good for the public to have some people to cheer for.

“Murray is a disappointment for me – he’s my favourite – but I think it is for the best.”

Jackie Stewart in the royal box of Centre Court on day One of the Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA)

Other well-known faces expected to attend the Championships on Monday included singer Ellie Goulding, cricketer Phil Tufnell and author Bill Bryson.