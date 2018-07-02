Serena Williams keen to strike balance between playing and being a mum

Serena Williams is hoping to feel less guilt about spending time away from her daughter after beginning her Wimbledon challenge with a victory.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a winning return to the All England Club by beating Arantxa Rus 7-5 6-3 in the first round.

She missed the 2017 tournament as she was pregnant with her daughter Olympia and this year’s version is just the fourth event she has played since giving birth last September – and only the second outside the United States.

It's been a long time since we last saw @serenawilliams play at #Wimbledon – 724 days, to be precise. And it's a delight to have her back ? pic.twitter.com/5kdxDXt4rD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Her first was at the French Open last month, where Williams had to pull out ahead of the fourth round with an arm injury, having suffered it as a result of playing singles and doubles in Paris.

That heavy schedule also meant she spent less time with Olympia, which she found tough.

“It’s hard. I realised at Roland Garros if the days were long, like I was playing singles and doubles there, that was hard because I felt guilty,” Williams admitted.

“I was like ‘I haven’t seen Olympia, what am I doing?’.

“If it’s the shorter days, now that I’m not playing doubles in this event, I have the day off, I think that will help.

Serena Williams managed to tough it out on her Centre Court return (Nigel French/PA)

“I’m adjusting well. I spend so much time with her every single day. We literally do everything.

“I really don’t like being away from her. I also think it’s healthy in a way for me to do what I need to do, be that working mum, then go back home and be the mum.”

On this evidence she will be feared by the top seeds, with second seed Caroline Wozniacki her likely quarter-final opponent.

She took the first set with a well-timed break at 6-5, with Rus serving to take it to a tie-break.

It was a privilege to see @serenawilliams back in her #Wimbledon whites today ? And now you can take on our seven-time champion via her @Snapchat bitmoji – here's how ? pic.twitter.com/2PmsIAkibb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

It looked like Williams would have to do it the hard way as the Dutchwoman broke early in the second set to lead at 3-1, with Rus’ constant chasing down of balls earning a deserved reward.

But Williams was determined to get home in time to put her daughter to bed, reeling off five successive games to get the job done in straight sets, eventually winning on her sixth match point.

It was her 15th successive win at Wimbledon, having won her previous two tournaments here.

She added: “I haven’t played a tremendous amount of tennis since I had the baby.

“And I haven’t played in wind in a really long time. So I’m just not used to that yet.

“It was really windy for me. I just wasn’t quite used to that level of wind.

“Looking back I’m glad I had that win. In the future I’ll be able to play a little bit better.”