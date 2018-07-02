Revealed: Who should take England’s penalties in a shoot-out

England face Colombia in the World Cup last 16 in Moscow on Tuesday.

Boss Gareth Southgate has said they have prepared for penalties since March and, here, Press Association Sport looks at the data to determine which players are best equipped should the Three Lions face a shoot-out.

The first five

Kane celebrates after netting his second penalty against Panama (Tim Goode/PA)

Harry Kane – The World Cup’s current top scorer with five goals, Kane has already scored two penalties against Panama this tournament. He has a 77.8 per cent success rate, scoring 21 of his 27 spot-kicks for Tottenham and England.

Jamie Vardy – Vardy’s 80 per cent conversion rate is the best in the England squad for anyone who has taken two or more penalties. The Leicester striker has netted 12 of his 15 spot-kicks but missed for the Foxes against Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ashley Young – Young has scored eight of his 14 senior penalties, for a 57.1 per cent success rate. He scored twice in the same shoot-out for England Under-21s in a semi-final against Holland at Euro 2007 but hit the bar when the senior side lost to Italy at Euro 2012.



Marcus Rashford – The Manchester United man takes a lot of the set-pieces but has only ever taken one penalty. He scored one while netting a hat-trick in England Under-21s’ 6-1 win over Norway.

Jesse Lingard – Lingard has missed his only senior spot-kick against Millwall on loan at Birmingham in 2013 but he has already said he would take a penalty in a shoot-out and is brimming with confidence.

The wild cards

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has scored his only senior penalty. (John Walton/PA)

Harry Maguire – The Leicester defender has missed four of his six penalties but did score from the spot under pressure in Sheffield United’s 8-7 shoot-out defeat to Huddersfield in the 2012 League One play-off final.

Raheem Sterling – Winger Sterling has only taken two penalties, scoring in Manchester City’s 6-0 win at Watford last season and missing in Liverpool’s 14-13 League Cup shoot-out victory over Middlesbrough in 2014.

Jordan Henderson – The midfielder has a 50 per cent success rate from his two spot-kicks, seeing an effort for Sunderland saved by Brad Guzan in 2009 and scoring in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal in 2015.

Dele Alli – He has a 100 per cent strike rate, scoring his only senior penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Southampton last year. If he is fit and on the pitch it would be no surprise to see him take one.

The untested

England’s Eric Dier scored against Russia with a free kick in 2016. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eric Dier – Dier can strike a dead ball with venom, as he showed when scoring a free-kick against Russia from 25 yards at Euro 2016. But he has not taken a penalty at senior level so remains untried from 12 yards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – He is lauded within the England ranks as being one of the best crossers of the ball but the 19-year-old would be a left-field choice to take a penalty.

Kieran Trippier – Trippier’s delivery from wide areas has been exceptional this tournament and he also shares free-kick duties so it would not be a surprise to see the Tottenham defender step up.

The goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford mops up for England Under-21s after saving a penalty from Sweden’s Linus Wahlqvist at Euro 2017. (Nick Potts/PA)

Jordan Pickford – The Everton goalkeeper saved two for England Under-21s at Euro 2017 last season, denying Sweden’s Linus Wahlqvist and then Germany’s Yannick Gerhardt in the semi-final shoot-out. His record in club football is 15 faced, 12 conceded.

David Ospina – Arsenal’s goalkeeper could stand in England’s way and since he arrived at the Gunners he has faced eight penalties, conceding the first seven and then saving Tom Pettersson’s penalty for Ostersund in February.