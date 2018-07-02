LeBron James signs for Lakers in £116m deal

LeBron James has agreed a 154 million dollar deal (£116million) with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a short statement, the 33-year-old’s sports management group said the three-time NBA champion has agreed a four-year contract with the Lakers, seeing the star leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time and make his debut in the Western Conference.

Speculation had been mounting over the NBA star’s future after his player option with the Cavs expired over the weekend.

In the early hours of Monday morning UK time, Klutch Sport Group said on Twitter: LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four year, 154 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Entering his 16th NBA term, James had been with the Cavs for 11 seasons, with a four-year break at the Miami Heat in 2010-2014.

This year, the Cavs made the NBA Finals for the fourth season in a row but were beaten to the title by the Golden State Warriors.

In 82 games this season, James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

In the post-season, the 14-time All Star averaged 34 points, 9.1 rebounds and nine assists, and was tipped to MVP by the Rockets’ James Harden.

The Lakers have failed to make the play-offs for the last five seasons.