Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij joins Inter Milan

Inter Milan have signed Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Serie A rivals Lazio for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Italy since joining Lazio in July 2014, helping the Rome club to two Coppa Italia finals and to three top-five finishes in the league.

Ambitious Inter, who announced the deal on their official website on Monday afternoon, have now secured De Vrij’s services on a contract which expires at the end of June 2023.

The Nerazzurri have already signed the likes of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Roma and Ghanaian wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah from Serie A champions Juventus this summer.