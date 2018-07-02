I can’t say for sure sacking Brian McDermott is right call, admits Leeds chief

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington admitted “only time will tell” if the club had made the right decision to sack head coach Brian McDermott.

The Rhinos announced McDermott, their most successful ever coach and the longest-serving in the Super League, had departed Headingley early on Monday morning.

The 48-year-old won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge during his eight-year spell in charge after replacing Brian McClennan in October 2010.

But last Thursday’s 48-6 loss to Wigan was their seventh straight league defeat – their worst run in the Super League era – and has left them clinging to a top-eight place. They have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions.

“You just hope you get the decisions right and only time will tell whether you do or not,” Hetherington said.

“Rugby-related decisions rest with myself. That’s the responsibility I carry, but the board of directors are all supportive of that decision.

“The job is all about making judgements, tough decisions and occasionally soft decisions. You always have to do that by taking into account everything with the best interests of the club.”

Hetherington paid McDermott a glowing tribute, calling him “an outstanding man, full of integrity and honesty”, and also conceded the former Bradford Bulls prop had not taken the club’s decision well.

“It’s not lost on me that this is a traumatic time for Brian himself,” Hetherington said.

“He never envisaged being in this situation. We never envisaged a departure part way through a season.

“This is a major upheaval, for Brian McDermott, who’s put his life and soul into the team, the club. It’s turned his life upside down.

“Brian is not only extremely disappointed, but unhappy about it as well. It’s not the way he would have seen his departure and it’s not the way I would have either.”

Hetherington said the club had little idea as to who would replace McDermott, with assistant coach Barry Eaton and the current backroom team set to take charge for Sunday’s league clash at Castleford.

Plans for a new era at Headingley would start to take shape over the course of the next 48 hours, Hetherington said.

McDermott’s squad has been decimated by injuries this year – at one point they had 12 senior players on the sidelines – while their last Super League win was against Hull KR at the end of April.

“The players themselves need to reflect on our results,” Hetherington added. “We are the champions, we expected more success this season and senior management like myself need to reflect as well.

“It should be a collective responsibility, but I know this announcement will deliver the headlines about Brian McDermott’s departure and it’s important we pay tribute to him in the best possible way.”