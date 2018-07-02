How day one at Wimbledon unfolded as Roger Federer began his title bid

Britain’s Katie Swan pulled off the finest win of her fledgling career, while Stan Wawrinka edged a tough encounter on day one at Wimbledon.

Here, Press Association Sport runs the rule over a sun-drenched start to the fortnight.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Even British number one Kyle Edmund could not help but catch the football fever.

SHOT OF THE DAY

With shots like these, no wonder the second round awaits… ? British wild card @Katieswan99 advances for the first time at #Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu pic.twitter.com/IZ4lKg1j3D — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Katie Swan pulled off some sublime moments en route to her 6-2 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu, but few better than this fine cross-court winner.

Advertising

MATCH OF THE DAY

The battle of the backhands goes to @stanwawrinka He beats Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-4 for his first #Wimbledon victory since 2016 ? pic.twitter.com/HkpN4IAvC4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Stan Wawrinka prevailed in a gruelling four-set clash with sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov, to progress to the second round.

A GOOD DAY FOR…

Advertising

Katie Swan, pictured, celebrates her win over Irina-Camelia Begu (John Walton/PA)

Britain’s teenage rising star Katie Swan produced the finest win of her career by dumping world number 36 Begu out of the first round. The 19-year-old was composed and confident throughout.

A BAD DAY FOR…

A shock on Court 12…@DaniilMedwed sends the No.16 seed Borna Coric out in the first round of #Wimbledon – the highest gentlemen's seed to fall so far – after winning 7-6(6), 6-2, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/jEv6JNnL6c — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Borna Coric became the first big casualty of the Wimbledon fortnight in the men’s draw, the 16th seed and recent Halle champion losing in straight sets, with Daniil Medvedev winning out 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 6-2.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are going nowhere soon (Tom Lovelock/AELTC/POOL/PA)

“Well, here I am. We’re in it. We’re in it together. As long as he’s here, I’m going to try to be here.” – Serena Williams says she will play for as long as Roger Federer, with both soon to turn 37.

STAT OF THE DAY

Surviving! ?? Gilles Muller, who beat Nadal last year at #Wimbledon to reach his first Slam QF, d. #NextGenATP ?? Mmoh 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-1 in 3 hours, 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JJaLkR1cPO — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 2, 2018

Power servers Ivo Karlovic and Gilles Muller both fired 36 aces in their first-round victories, to top the charts after day one.

TUESDAY’S MATCH OF THE DAY

??? A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Maria Sharapova will be back at Wimbledon for the first time since her 15-month suspension for taking banned substance Meldonium. The Russian – champion in 2004 – will face compatriot Vitalia Diatchenko on Court Two.

TUESDAY’S CENTRE COURT LINE-UP

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13.00 BST) Garbiñe Muguruza vs Naomi BroadyRafael Nadal vs Dudi SelaSimona Halep vs Kurumi Nara#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Garbine Muguruza v Naomi Broady; Rafael Nadal v Dudi Sela; Simona Halep v Kurumi Nara.

TUESDAY’S COURT ONE LINE-UP

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, from 13.00 BST) Kyle Edmund vs Alex BoltPetra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra SasnovichNovak Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Kyle Edmund v Alex Bolt; Petra Kvitova v Aliaksandra Sasnovich; Novak Djokovic v Tennys Sandgren.