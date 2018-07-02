5 things to know about Britain’s new Wimbledon star Katie Swan

British teenager Katie Swan shocked world number 36 Irina-Camelia Begu to become the first home player into the second round at Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old from Bristol won 6-2 6-2 for her first victory at a grand slam event.

Here Press Association Sport looks at five things you may not know about Swan.

Early promise

Katie Swan played the junior events at Wimbledon before turning professional (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Swan came to the attention of the Lawn Tennis Association at the age of eight and in 2009 she won her first international tournament in Croatia, the Smrikva Bowl, an event for 10-year-olds.

High-profile backing

Swan first met her idol, Andy Murray, when she was 10 and nine years later she has signed for the two-time Wimbledon champion’s management company. The two regularly text and Swan says they chat about Love Island.

Paws for thought

Katie Swan is a resident of Wichita in the United States (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Swan and her family are based in Wichita, Kansas, and she says what she misses the most when travelling on the tennis tour are her four dogs.

Love game

Despite a hectic schedule Swan does have time for a boyfriend, although it probably helps that he too is a tennis player, British youngster Joel Cannell.

Cashing in

Wimbledon stars can cash in as the prize-money fund grows at the championships (John Stillwell/PA)

Swan’s career prize money to date totals £99,306. Monday’s victory will bring her a guaranteed £63,000, and if she gets through another round Swan will earn a cool £100,000.