Team Sky ‘confident’ Froome will race in Tour despite reports he could be barred

Team Sky are “confident” Chris Froome will take part in this year’s Tour de France.

According to a report in the French newspaper Le Monde, race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation have told Team Sky that British star Froome will not be allowed to race.

Froome’s appeal against a drugs test remains unresolved.

Froome celebrates with his wife Michelle and son Kellan after his 2017 Tour success (Adam Davy/PA)

Although Froome has always maintained he did not break any rules, it is reported that ASO have taken a stance to protect the race’s image. It starts next weekend.

A Team Sky spokesperson said: “We are confident that Chris will be riding the Tour as we know he has done nothing wrong.”

Le Monde also reported that Team Sky have appealed against the decision to the court of arbitration of the French Olympic Committee, with a decision expected in the next few days.

Froome is appealing against an adverse analytical finding at last year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Froome is challenging the result of an adverse analytical finding (David Davies/PA)

A urine test carried out during the race found a larger than permitted dose of salbutamol in his system.

Froome, who has won the Tour de France four times, is allowed to continue competing, pending an outcome of his case.

Team Sky have not yet announced their eight-rider team for the Tour. Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault has called on other riders to go on strike if Froome is cleared to compete.