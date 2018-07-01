Russia reach last eight thanks to penalty shoot-out win over sorry Spain

Russia captain Igor Akinfeev was the hero as the hosts stunned Spain 4-3 on penalties after they played out a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Akinfeev had already made good saves as Russia held on to force extra-time and spot-kicks – but he then saved from Koke and Iago Aspas in the shoot-out.

It was a remarkable finale to a game Spain dominated in terms of possession but simply did not do enough to win and Russia can now look forward to a quarter-final next Saturday in Sochi against Croatia or Denmark.

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev helped his team reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (AP).

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov dropped Spanish-based winger Denis Cheryshev and went with five at the back. The limitations of this became obvious when Aleksandr Golovin scampered down the wing in the fourth minute but had nobody to cross to – he held on and settled for a corner.

Spain, meanwhile, passed and passed and passed. And then in the 11th minute, right-back Nacho was fouled just outside the Russian box, giving Marco Asensio no excuse whatsoever but to deliver a ball into the box.

The Real Madrid star did so and it was a fine delivery, but not as good as Sergey Ignashevich made it look. A fortnight short of his 39th birthday, the CSKA stopper is old enough to know you need to watch the ball. Sadly, he had eyes only for Sergio Ramos, who he successfully wrestled to the floor only for the ball to cannon off his heel for a comical own goal.

Spain’s Sergio Ramos celebrates his team’s equaliser in Moscow (AP).

The 2010 world champions continued to pass amongst themselves, creating little. In contrast, the Russians were roused.

On 41 minutes, Ramos scuffed a clearance to give Russia their third corner. It was delivered to Artem Dzyuba, who met it firmly with his head only for Gerard Pique to bat it down, volleyball style. The crowd roared, Pique howled, the referee pointed to the spot and the VAR whispered his approval.

Dzyuba then smashed the ball home for the game’s first shot on target and his third goal of the tournament.

Russia’s Artem Dzyuba levelled at the Luzhniki Stadium (Aaron Chown/PA).

Spain finished the half with a burst of activity, registering a couple of efforts, but the next 40 minutes were turgid, a state of affairs not helped by the 25-degree temperature.

Cherchesov tried to freshen things up by bringing on Denis Cheryshev and swapping the tiring Dzyuba for Fedor Smolov, while Spain coach Fernando Hierro called for Anders Iniesta and Aspas.

And it was those two who nearly won it for Spain with five minutes to go, when first Iniesta and then Aspas fired shots at Akinfeev’s goal – only for the skipper to parry both away.

Spain’s Iago Aspas went close in normal time (AP).

That was the last meaningful action of regular time, which meant Russia was extending its World Cup by at least half an hour and Spain had still not beaten a host nation at a major championship in 90 minutes. They had, however, out-passed the home side 845 to 224.

Six minutes into bonus time, Russia took advantage of the new rule allowing a fourth sub in extra time, bringing on history-maker Aleksandr Erokhin to help some tired legs in midfield.

Spain soon made their fourth change, too, introducing Valencia forward Rodrigo. These changes said much about the two teams’ ambitions at this point: Russia hanging on for penalties, Spain cursing themselves for still being out there.

Rodrigo nearly won it five minutes later, when he beat his man with a dummy, sprinted into the box and fired a shot Akinfeev again did well to save.

Five minutes after that, Spain’s players were baying for VAR after more grappling in the box. The noise that erupted when the referee finally waved played on was immense but was capped by the roar that greeted the final whistle and penalties.

Iniesta stepped up first and scored, Smolov replied but David De Gea got a fingertip to it. Pique scored his and Ignashevich, who was superb after his own goal, coolly replied.

Akinfeev then saved Koke’s effort, before Golovin, Ramos and Cheryshev scored theirs, meaning Aspas had to score. He did not and Russia went wild.