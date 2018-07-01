Ruben Loftus-Cheek left deflated by lack of chances to impress at Chelsea

England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek has expressed frustration at the lack of opportunities afforded to young players who come through Chelsea’s academy.

The 22-year-old was handed his Blues debut in 2014 but has made just six Premier League starts and spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

His form for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles led to him being included in England’s World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

Despite his elevation to international football during the past year, the midfielder’s future under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain.

“It’s been so difficult to go from playing every game then get to the seniors and not be given a chance,” he told Sky Sports when asked about his experiences with Chelsea.

“It’s really difficult mentally, there’s only so long you just enjoy training with top players.

“From a year ago, I’ve improved so much from playing. A game situation is completely different.

“It’s hard to compare the faith of Gareth Southgate and Roy Hodgson and my lack of chances at Chelsea because it’s such a big club – managers are under pressure and maybe don’t want to take a chance on a young player.

“I don’t understand what’s going on behind the scenes fully, but Chelsea’s a massive club and I understand why chances don’t come so often”.