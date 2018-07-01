Menu

England’s World Cup Diary – Sunday, July 1

UK & international sports | Published:

The latest from the England camp in Russia.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane says he is still brimming with confidence on the back of his World Cup hat-trick against Panama.

The Three Lions captain led his team into the knockout stages with five goals in their first two Group G games before being rested versus Belgium.

Kane, who scored twice in the opener with Tunisia before his treble against Panama, will be back leading the line for Tuesday’s last-16 clash with Colombia in Moscow.

And the tournament’s top scorer is ready to pick up were he left off.

“It’s what the World Cup’s all about, all the big players stepping up for their country and I’m proud to be a part of that,” the 24-year-old told thefa.com.

“I feel confident; as a striker, when you’re scoring and the ball is going in off your heel, you just want to be on the pitch.

“It’s now about continuing that and I’m hoping to do it over the next two, three or four games.

“I’m coming into it (Colombia) off the back of a hat-trick and it’s a very important game for us.”

Harry Kane
England captain Kane relaxes with a game of darts in Repino (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What’s on tomorrow?

England manager Gareth Southgate and Colombia coach Jose Pekerman will hold press conferences in Moscow ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 meeting.

Three Lions throwback

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney was sent off as England were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by Portugal on this day in 2006 (Martin Rickett/PA)
