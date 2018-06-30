Reece Prescod eyes British 1-2-3 at Europeans but sprinters miss out on record

Sprinter Reece Prescod believes Great Britain can complete a 100 metres clean sweep at the European Championships.

The 22-year-old defended his title at the British Championships on Saturday and booked his spot at the Europeans in Berlin in August.

He won in 10.06 seconds with Zharnel Hughes runner-up in 10.13secs and CJ Ujah third in 10.18s at the meeting in Birmingham – although there was hope before the race that Linford Christie’s 25-year British record of 9.87 may be beaten.

.@rprescod1 retains his #BritishChamps title and in doing so books his spot on the plane to #REPRESENT at the Europeans in August. pic.twitter.com/CpJRH3907g — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 30, 2018

Hughes also qualified automatically, with Ujah needing a selectors’ pick to make it to Germany but he has the qualification standard.

And Prescod, who has run a wind-assisted 9.88 this season, feels the trio will be the ones to beat in Berlin, saying they could take all the medals.

He said: “Me and the boys are doing well. Zharnel is in good shape, CJ has come back and we are training together. Me and CJ will be ready to go, hopefully he gets picked, and Zharnel is on form, so I don’t see why not.

“Everyone wants me to run sub-10 but I have no rush to run it. Everyone now knows me as a racer – I turn up for the occasion and I do what I need to do to win.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod (left) wins the men’s 100m final ahead of Zharnel Hughes (Martin Rickett/PA)

“As for sub-10, I am racing Diamond League this year so it will come eventually. But today was about defending my title and qualifying for the Europeans.”

Hughes added: “It’s good to see that we are now able to reckon with the rest of the world.”

Dina Asher-Smith took the women’s title in 10.97, a championship record and her third sub-11 seconds run of the season.

“You can never feel unbeatable, that’s when you get beaten. When you step onto the line you have to be confident in your own ability but no-one is unbeatable,” she said.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the women’s 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You have to run with confidence but also a bit of vulnerability to give yourself that extra push.”

Laura Muir returned from a training camp in St Moritz to win her 800m heat ahead of Sunday’s final in two minutes 03.15 seconds.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson failed to clear 1.93m in the high jump but still posted a season’s best of 1.90m, as she continues her build-up to the heptathlon at the European Championships.

Great Katarina Johnson-Thompson set a season’s best in the high jump. (Martin Rickett/PA)

She said: “I’m pleased with a season’s best. There was more in the bag because I got that height relatively easily but I’m starting to get back into the swing of competitions.

“I tried to couple everything up with the indoors and I feel a bit rusty but this is just the start of the season.”

Morgan Lake set a high-jump personal best of 1.97m and just failed to set a new national record but qualified for the British team at the Europeans.

She tried for the British record but it wasn't to be for @morgan_a_lake. Still, she'll #REPRESENT at the Europeans n August. Not a bad day's work, Morgan. — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 30, 2018

Holly Bradshaw will also represent her country in Berlin after winning the pole vault, with Nick Miller taking the hammer title.