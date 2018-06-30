Advertising
Pele hails Kylian Mbappe as double strike matches Brazil great’s World Cup feat
Pele said the young Frenchman was “in great company”.
Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant brace against Argentina not only put France into the World Cup quarter-finals, it also allowed him to match a feat of Pele.
In scoring twice in a thrilling 4-3 win for Les Bleus, Mbappe became the first teenager to hit a World Cup double since Pele in 1958.
The Brazil great had a double-double 60 years ago, scoring twice against France in the semi-finals and then against Sweden in the final itself.
And Pele was quick to congratulate Mbappe on his performance, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations, @KMbappe. 2 goals in a World Cup so young puts you in great company! Good luck for your other games. Except against Brazil!”
