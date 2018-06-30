Klinsmann blames Germany’s early World Cup exit on complacency

Jurgen Klinsmann has accused Germany of complacency during their disastrous World Cup defence.

Germany suffered their worst World Cup since 1938 when they were knocked out in the first round on Wednesday.

Former Germany striker Klinsmann, a World Cup winner in 1990 who also coached his country at the 2006 tournament, said the ambition to repeat their success in Brazil four years ago was missing.

“It’s always difficult when you win a World Cup to repeat that four years later,” Klinsmann said on BBC One.

“The hunger is not the same, the desire is not the same. The fire is not as hot as when you go through winning a World Cup.

“I just think they were complacent, they were not hungry enough.

Germany players Julian Brandt,Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich are distraught after their World Cup exit (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

“That reflected through all three games and even in the preparation they were not sharp enough.

“Unfortunately we deserved to go home.”

Klinsmann stepped down as Germany coach after Die Mannschaft finished third at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

He was succeeded by his assistant, Joachim Low, who steered Germany to glory in Brazil but oversaw a dismal campaign in Russia which saw them finish bottom of a group featuring Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

Low signed a contract extension in May to remain in charge until 2022, but Klinsmann suggested the future of the 58-year-old manager is now unclear.

“The disappointment in Germany is humongous, it is huge,” Klinsmann said.

“(We didn’t expect), not with that squad, especially as they won the Confederations Cup a year ago in Russia.

Germany manager Joachim Low’s future could now be in doubt despite signing a new four-year contract in May (Nick Potts/PA)

“People are very upset, rightfully so, and the team and the coach are getting criticised all over the place.

“There is a lot of dicussion how to continue, what to do, but this is part of football.

“It needs to be discussed, it needs to be analysed and then you’ve got to move on.

“But everybody is obviously disappointed and curious to see how things continue.”