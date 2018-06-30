Dele Alli is confident about England’s penalty hopes

Dele Alli wants to a take a spot-kick if England’s World Cup fate comes down to a penalty shootout.

The knockout phase brings with it the spectre of penalties, which Gareth Southgate’s men have been preparing for since March.

England have lost six of their seven shootouts at major tournaments, but Alli is confident this time will be different should it come to it.

Dele Alli says England have been regularly practising their penalty-taking (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We have been taking some penalties after training and looking into things,” he said ahead of the last-16 clash with Colombia.

“But obviously we don’t want to give too much away.

“We’re confident and we’re looking to change things.

“I took one against Southampton (at Tottenham). I think everyone wants to step up and help the team as much as we can.

“Whatever is right at the time, if I’m on the pitch, I want to take one and I’ll ask and try and take one.”

Wing-back Kieran Trippier has been the Three Lions’ set-piece star during the tournament and would surely be among the squad’s five preferred takers.

He spoke confidently about England’s prospects of succeeding where so many of their predecessors have failed, adding: “When it comes to it, whoever is selected will step up and put it in the back of the net.

“After every session we just practise. Stick to one place and put it there. You’ve just got to feel confident when you step up and try to tuck it away.”